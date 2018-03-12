Kelowna man in custody after shots fired Saturday

Police say they responded to a home on Saturday night in Kelowna

A house on Coronation Ave. was the scene of a report of shots fired Saturday night. - Image: Kathy Michaels/Capital News

Kelowna RCMP have a male in custody, as they continue their investigation into a firearms related incident which reportedly took place late Saturday evening.

Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of possible shots fired in relation to a home located in the 500 block of Coronation Avenue on Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m. Residents in the area told police that they heard what sounded like multiple shots fired from within the residence.

“RCMP arrived on scene and noted damage to the glass of the front sliding patio door which had been shattered, along with property damage, consistent with being shot, to the homes wooden fence and to a motor vehicle parked directly in front of that residence,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional RCMP.

Officers gained entry into that home where a distraught male was safely taken into police custody without further incident.

“Police had secured the scene, obtained a warrant to search the property and subsequently seized a firearm from within the residence,” added O’Donaghey.

The investigation, which will include the analysis of the findings by the Kelowna RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) section, remains ongoing at this time. At this time, RCMP have no information to indicate that anyone was injured as a result of the alleged careless discharge of a firearm.

A 31-year-old Kelowna man remains in police custody at this time and is expected to appear in court today. He faces several potential criminal charges, including those offences related to firearms.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

