Kelowna man in hospital after struck by vehicle

The incident occurred yesterday at the Sarsons and Pinegrove Roads intersection

A Kelowna man continues to recover from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday in a Kelowna Mission intersection.

On March 14, at 5:30 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP were advised by BC Ambulance Service of a pedestrian involved injury collision at the intersection of Sarsons and Pinegrove Roads. RCMP investigators have determined that the driver of a brown Chevrolet Malibu had been westbound on Sarsons Road and struck the pedestrian when completing a left hand turn onto Pinegrove Road.

A nearby area resident heard the incident and immediately dialed 911. That witness subsequently provided first aid to the pedestrian until emergency medical crews could arrive on scene, said the RCMP.

The pedestrian, a 67-year-old Kelowna man, was rushed from the scene and transported to the hospital by emergency paramedics for treatment of his injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening in nature.

The driver, a 19-year-old Kelowna man, remained on scene and fully cooperated with the investigation.

“RCMP have ruled out alcohol as a factor in the collision, however believe that the glare from the setting sun likely played a role in this unfortunate incident,” said communications officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To report a typo, email:

edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.