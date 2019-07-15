Starting July 4, Curtis Ross took his bike on a trip from Kelowna to Sundre, AB. (Facebook)

Kelowna man rides bike 654km for mental health, pipeline awareness

Cycle 2 Change 2019 was made to open up conversation about mental health and Trans-Mountain Pipeline

A Kelowna man has just finished up a 654-kilometre bicycle trip from Kelowna to Sundre, AB, to raise awareness for two causes he cares deeply about.

Ross said the trip has two main purposes: opening the conversation around mental health and changing the minds of citizens and politicians against the Trans-Mountain pipeline.

In May, Curtis Ross began a GoFundMe campaign to fund the trip, making $14,190, well over his $10,000 goal.

READ MORE: Baby locked in car at Rutland YMCA

READ MORE: Car thief to be sentenced in Kelowna B.C. Supreme Court

Ross was planning a lengthy bike trip down to Penticton and would have his wife pick him up later in the day. Then he kept pushing the distance. First, it was Osoyoos; then Washington state.

“The distance kept growing, and ninety minutes later I had a much more ambitious plan,” wrote Ross on his GoFundMe page. “Without further thought or research into the distance or how long it would take, I decided I was going to challenge myself to ride a bike from Kelowna to my Alberta home in Sundre.”

Ross said the anxiety of his trip started getting to him around the end of January, but with Jan. 31 being Bell Canada’s Let’s Talk Day, he found some needed inspiration.

“The significance of this day helped me once again push forward. I needed to beat my anxieties of riding back to Alberta, and recommit to this trip.”

All proceeds generated by Ross’ ride will be going to two foundations—50 per cent to the Canadian Mental Health Association in Kelowna and 50 per cent will go to the Olds Mental Health Clinic.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Just Posted

Rockets’ Thomson signs entry-level contract with Ottawa Senators

The defenceman was taken 19th overall by Ottawa in June’s NHL Entry Draft

Foundry Kelowna finds new temporary home after kitchen fire

Regular offices will be repaired in a few weeks, according to release

Kelowna man rides bike 654km for mental health, pipeline awareness

Cycle 2 Change 2019 was made to open up conversation about mental health and Trans-Mountain Pipeline

The owners of Winfield Bakery in Lake Country are as sweet as their donuts

What do you do when you lose your jobs in the oil and gas industry?

Baby locked in car at Rutland YMCA

The baby was rescued quickly

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Dump truck lifts power lines causing fire near South Okanagan school

Emergency responders dealt with two incidents at the same time near KVR Middle School

Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright

UPDATED: Lane closed after fatal collision on Highway 97 east of Falkland

A man in his 60s is dead after a single vehicle crash on July 15

Wildfire crews working small blaze in South Okanagan

BC Wildfire said a fire north east of Oliver was ignited on Sunday night

Health Canada revokes licences of B.C.-based pot producer Agrima Botanicals

The agency said it notified the company of a suspension in November due to non-compliance with regulations

Deals, protests during Amazon Prime Day

The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth says it is offering more than a million deals

Canadian national softball team wins second straight Canada Cup

Team Canada defeats Texas-based Scrapyard International in gold-medal game Sunday in Surrey

Most Read