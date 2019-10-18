Kelowna man sentenced to 20 months for having sex with minor

The incidents occurred over a four-month period between February and May of 2018

Brett Cossentine has been sentenced to twenty months in jail for knowingly having sex with a person under the age of 16 over a four-month period.

Justice Gary Weatherill handed down the ruling for the case, on Friday, which occurred between February and May of 2018.

Charges laid against Cossentine — who was 27 at the time of the incident — include sexual interference of person under 16, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching under 16 and possession of child pornography.

As part of the ruling, a 16-month sentence was given for the offence and an additional four-month sentence was given to Cossentine after he committed a breach undertaking by contacting the accused after the offence took place.

While Cossentine wasn’t aware of the victims age when they initially met, the judge said a determining factor in the ruling was that the accused continued having sex with the victim after he found out their age.

Conditions to Cossentine’s sentence include a two-year probationary period, not to contact the accused and to register with the sex offender registry act for the next twenty years.

The victim’s identity can’t be revealed under the case because of a publication ban.

