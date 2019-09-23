Kelowna man sentenced to time served for high-speed car chase

Kelowna resident Johnson Aronson has been sentenced to time already served — which amounted to 12.5 months in prison — after leading police on a car chase through downtown Kelowna earlier this year.

Charges from the incident include accounts of dangerous driving and evading police, which stem from an incident in January when police saw Aronson excessively speeding and running red lights.

Police tracked down Aronson at CIBC near Orchard Park Mall, he later fled the scene in a vehicle outside the bank.

Following his arrested he needed over 140 stitches to his body from dog bites and gunshot wounds he suffered after police were unsure if he was armed.

Aronson was in a wheelchair for several months after his arrest and is now walks with a cane.

Given that Aronson was awarded time and a half for the 251 days he’s already spent in prison, he won’t need to spend any more time behind bars.

Conditions to his sentence include not being able to operate a motor vehicle for five years and to take an accredited counselling program as directed by a probation officer.

Connor Trembley