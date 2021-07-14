David Dube won $500,000 in the January 19th, 2021 draw. (Contributed)

David Dube won $500,000 in the January 19th, 2021 draw. (Contributed)

Kelowna man shocked after $500K lottery win

David Dube won the money through a Lotto Max Extra ticket

As David Dube’s girlfriend sat in the car waiting for her boyfriend to finish scanning his lottery tickets, she just wanted to get home and put her groceries away.

But before that could happen, she received a call that turned her annoyance to excitement — Dube won $500,000.

The numbers on his ticket matched the January 19, 2021, Lotto Max Extra numbers. The Kelowna couple quickly forgot about their groceries and headed to a local pub to celebrate over dinner.

Dube plans to purchase a new vehicle and tent trailer with his winnings, as well as give some money to friends and family.

“It’s surreal, it’s shocking,” Dube says about his unexpected win.

He purchased the tickets at the Rock Creek General Store on the way home from Grand Forks.

“I honestly hoped for a lottery win, but I never thought it would happen,” he said. “The hope and dream is now real.”

