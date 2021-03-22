Kelowna man stabbed after assailant breaks into home

The victim, who police say the assailant knew, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries

A Kelowna man was arrested on Sunday afternoon (March 21) after he allegedly stabbed another man during a break and enter.

According to Kelowna RCMP, a man allegedly broke into a home on Burtch Road in the city’s Landmark District and assaulted the occupant with a knife.

The victim, who police say the assailant knew, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect fled the scene, but officers later located him in the Rutland area. He again attempted to run but was taken into custody by police near Hollywood and Houghton roads.

The 29-year-old suspect has been released on conditions to appear in court at a later date.

Police are continuing to investigate and the RCMP asks anybody with information to call 250-762-3300.

Central Okanagan Mounties were kept busy Sunday, with the stabbing being only one of three serious crime scenes throughout the day.

In West Kelowna, Highway 97 was closed for several hours as police investigated a homicide. A man was shot dead around 4 a.m. Sunday near Elk Road. The RCMP Southeast District Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

And in Kelowna, a possible shooting seriously injured one woman in Rutland. The RCMP said the woman suffered an “apparent gunshot wound.”

