Kelowna man starts petition to bring peaches back to Peachland

The petition now has 165 signatures

“There are no peaches in a town called Peachland.”

That’s what Kelowna resident Connor Smith said, so he launched a petition asking people to support the planting of a few peach saplings in the area. Smith often goes to or passes by Peachland when he travels around the Okanagan, and he said it’s about time the fruit came back to the town.

“The aim is to have five to seven saplings planted. It wouldn’t be too much, it would be pretty minimal upkeep,” Smith said.

He added planting peaches in the area will help with the town’s tourism.

“That’s one of their main sources of income. Along with that, we were also hoping to get a small plaque that tells the town’s history from 1909 to the present.”

Smith said there was also a lot of positive feedback when he first put out the petition.

“People from Peachland and the Okanagan called the idea brilliant or just “peachy”,” he said.

Smith said he’s still waiting for more signatures on the petition before he takes it to the town’s council.

“We’ve actually achieved our goal of 100 signatures and completely bypassed it. We’re sitting at 165 now. We can send it off right now as it is because this is already an overwhelming amount of support towards the idea, but we’re hoping to get as many signatures as we can and once we get there, we’ll get it to the council and see where it goes from there.”

He added he’s extremely confident peaches will come back to Peachland.

“I think the town will recognize that a lot of people would love to see the attributes to their namesake.”

“Originally, there were a bunch of peach orchards over there that were mowed down in the ‘60s to make way for the housing projects that came in.”

“We’re also hoping some of the local greeneries will take interest and donate a sapling.”

If you want to help bring peaches back to Peachland, you can sign the petition here.

READ: Months of work ruined after vandals deface Peachland mural

READ: Peachland gets new rainbow sidewalk


twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RDCO services set to be impacted over the holidays

Just Posted

Kelowna man starts petition to bring peaches back to Peachland

The petition now has 165 signatures

RDCO services set to be impacted over the holidays

Changes include office closure and delays to waste collection services

Three-vehicle collision slows traffic at intersection of Springfield and Cooper

No injuries have been reported

Central Okanagan RCMP officer suspended with pay while facing sexual assault charge

Chad Lincoln Vance was previously posted to the Southeast District General Investigation Section

Candlelight vigil organized for father of two who died at Kelowna homeless camp

A vigil will be held for Shane Bourdin at the Recreation Avenue site at 7:30 p.m. tonight

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

‘Think twice’: A Penticton woman’s plea to drunk drivers

Pamela Hanson’s life was changed forever when a drunk driver hit her vehicle head-on

Man gets 15 months in jail for B.C. toddler’s snake-venom death

The two-year-old girl was found dead in 2014 after visiting the Agassiz man’s home

No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite

Independent Investigations Office releases report after man who wasn’t the right suspect was injured

Parents sue B.C. private school after daughter severely bullied on social media

Parents also calling for nationwide ban on two social media apps that grant anonymous posting

Threats charge dropped in Curtis Sagmoen trial

Justice deems no evidence to support uttering threats charge after complainant’s testimony

North Okanagan city slides in funds for some groups, others shut out

Sovereign Lake boosted with $10,000 discretionary grant

B.C. man’s lawsuit over Ticketmaster, StubHub can proceed, judge rules

Class action on behalf of people who lost out due to ‘ticket bots’

Student, impersonator arrested for alleged cheating during final exams at SFU

Simon Fraser University reminding students that paying someone else to take tests is illegal

Most Read