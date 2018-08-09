Kelowna man turns to Facebook to find thief

The man posted security footage of the theft in hopes to notify neighbours

A resident of Quail Ridge has taken to a local Facebook group to share a video of their car being broken into.

Brandon Stearns released his home security camera footage that was taken in the Capistrano Parks Crescent area and the resident is asking for help in identifying the robber.

“I am not inspiring people to confront this person by any means, they should call the police and report this guy,” Stearns said. “Nothing of value was taken from my car, but I don’t have the contact information for a lot of people in the area and there isn’t a special group for this neighbourhood. So I posted it on Facebook hoping the neighbours would see it.”

Stearns car doors were not locked, however he says in the video the thief looks closely at his car that was and is grateful nothing valuable was in there.

The robbery happened at 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Stearns has reported the incident to the police.

