Kelowna man who killed wife, children still in custody

A Kelowna man accused of killing his wife and two young daughters has yet to enter a plea, but is scheduled to return to court a month from now.

Jacob Forman, 34, was in court to consult legal counsel via video Thursday. He’s been in custody since December 2017 when he was charged with three counts of second degree murder in the deaths of his wife Clara and two primary school age daughters, Karena and Yesenia.

Defence lawyer Glenn Verdurmen was not in court Thursday, but said during an earlier interview that it may take some time to review all the evidence Crown counsel has on the case and that information, as well as Forman’s wishes, will give way to an eventual plea and bail hearing.

Although little information has been released through the courts, many people have come forward to discuss the Formans.

In an interview with the Capital News, a high school friend of Jacob Forman said the couple met in Mexico at a Christian retreat.

Clara wrote about their meeting on Facebook and touched on their shared faith in that post.

“Met in January, started dating in July, engaged Oct. 27, married three weeks later on Nov. 11 at sunset. When I married Jacob Forman I left everything I knew to come to Canada and build a life,” she wrote, Nov. 11, 2015.

“God blessed our feeble efforts with good jobs, good friends, a great church family and most importantly, two of the best little humans a couple of people could ask for. Ten years later you are still the person I want to grow old with.”

Forman will return to court April 13, at 9:30 a.m. to again consult legal counsel.

