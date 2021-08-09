Rob Mercer and his family. (Contributed/GoFundMe)

Kelowna man who walked 215 km for residential school survivors in ICU with COVID

An online fundraiser has launched to support Rob Mercer’s family

A GoFundMe has been launched for a Kelowna man currently in the ICU for COVID-19, less than two months after he raised more than $6,000 for residential school survivors.

Rob Mercer has been put on a heart and lung bypass machine, according to the fundraiser. The machine is commonly used to pump and oxygenate a patient’s blood outside the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest. Mercer is a father of three, including a new baby. His wife, Heather Mercer, has three weeks left on her maternity leave.

Mercer, who is Tahltan/Cree, previously walked from Kelowna to Kamloops to raise money and support the Indian Residential School Survivors Society and the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation. The 215-kilometre walk was done to honour the memory of the 215 children buried at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School and was a personal journey for him because his family members were residential school survivors.

“Rob is a young, healthy athlete with a heart of gold. He is an incredible father. Just two months ago, he completed a 215km walk to raise funds for the survivors of the Indigenous residential schools massacre. Rob represents the absolute best of our community,” read the GoFundMe page.

Rob Mercer and his family. (Contributed/GoFundMe)
