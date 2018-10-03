Contributed

Kelowna man wins $500,000 on Daily Grand draw

Robert Pearce has earned $25,000 a year for life

An early retirement and more time spent in the great outdoors are now top of mind for Kelowna man Robert Pearce, thanks to his win of $25,000 a year for life.

After scanning his ticket at the local Superstore where he purchased his ticket, Pearce was surprised to read the self-checker message. “I couldn’t quite comprehend the amount,” he said. “I’ve only played Daily Grand a few times, I was completely speechless.”

Pearce matched 5 out of 5 numbers to win one of the Bonus Draw prizes on the Sept. 20 Daily Grand draw. He had the option to choose $25,000 a year for life, or a lump sum of $500,000. He chose the latter to start enjoying his full prize immediately, according to a BCLC news release.

Pearce says this win is all about personal freedom and having more time to enjoy the things he loves. “My first thought was I would like to retire,” he said. “I’ll get a new truck and camper, and spend more time hunting and fishing. But more importantly I’ll live stress free, and that is something I’m really excited about.”

RELATED: Lake Country lotto ticket a winner

Pearce, who is one of two Daily Grand Bonus Draw winners from B.C., purchased his winning Daily Grand ticket at the Real Canadian Superstore in Westbank. George Kesson from Vancouver also won the Daily Grand Bonus Draw, the release said.

Daily Grand can be played at all Lotto retailers or online at PlayNow.com, with tickets available until 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Players can now check their lottery tickets anytime, anywhere on iOS & Android devices.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LNG can help B.C. prepare for future energy sources, prof says
Next story
Board of trade wants B.C. election referendum postponed as people try to understand it

Just Posted

Kelowna man wins $500,000 on Daily Grand draw

Robert Pearce has earned $25,000 a year for life

First steps made for affordable housing developments in Lake Country

Council agreed to give first and second reading to a Society of Hope development

Kelowna man to be sentenced today, months after being found guilty of manslaughter

Chad Alphonse will be sentenced today.

Fred Skeleton Theatre Company censored by Facebook

The Okanagan theatre company had a poster unceremoniously removed from Facebook

Retiring farewell for Interior Health CEO

Chris Mazurkewich attends final IH board meeting

Your morning news in 90

Check out the top headlines in the Okanagan- Shuswap for Oct. 3, 2019

Child abuse victims may carry ‘molecular scars’ for life: UBC, Harvard study

Researchers think signs of trauma might even be passed onto next generation

Three B.C. cities hit record low temperatures

Clinton, Quesnel and Prince George were frosty on Tuesday

LNG can help B.C. prepare for future energy sources, prof says

The $40-billion project, announced Tuesday in a joint NEWS conference with Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will carry natural gas through a pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat before being shipped overseas

Learn more about Lake Country councillor candidate Oscar Barnes

Oscar Barnes has submitted his candidate nomination form to the District of Lake Country

B.C. introduces poverty reduction plan to cut child poverty by 50 per cent

Poverty Reduction Minister said an estimated 678,000 people are living in poverty in B.C.

Suspect wanted after toonies fraud costs B.C. banks $30,000

Each roll of 25 coins was worth $50 and the Mounties say they were exchanged between March and May

NHL is moving forward with Seattle expansion bid

Commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday the Board of Governors’ executive committee recommended proceeding with Seattle’s expansion application

USMCA writes new continental rules around online content, experts say

Digital policy expert Michael Geist said such safe harbour rules haven’t been part of the Canadian landscape

Most Read