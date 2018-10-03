Kelowna man wins $500,000 on Daily Grand draw

An early retirement and more time spent in the great outdoors are now top of mind for Kelowna man Robert Pearce, thanks to his win of $25,000 a year for life.

After scanning his ticket at the local Superstore where he purchased his ticket, Pearce was surprised to read the self-checker message. “I couldn’t quite comprehend the amount,” he said. “I’ve only played Daily Grand a few times, I was completely speechless.”

Pearce matched 5 out of 5 numbers to win one of the Bonus Draw prizes on the Sept. 20 Daily Grand draw. He had the option to choose $25,000 a year for life, or a lump sum of $500,000. He chose the latter to start enjoying his full prize immediately, according to a BCLC news release.

Pearce says this win is all about personal freedom and having more time to enjoy the things he loves. “My first thought was I would like to retire,” he said. “I’ll get a new truck and camper, and spend more time hunting and fishing. But more importantly I’ll live stress free, and that is something I’m really excited about.”

RELATED: Lake Country lotto ticket a winner

Pearce, who is one of two Daily Grand Bonus Draw winners from B.C., purchased his winning Daily Grand ticket at the Real Canadian Superstore in Westbank. George Kesson from Vancouver also won the Daily Grand Bonus Draw, the release said.

Daily Grand can be played at all Lotto retailers or online at PlayNow.com, with tickets available until 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Players can now check their lottery tickets anytime, anywhere on iOS & Android devices.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.