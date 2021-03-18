Kelowna-manufactured cannabis products launch at Shoppers

Several Valens-manufactured products including vape cartridges will launch at the national chain

A Kelowna cannabis manufacturer’s products are set to make their debut in a larger market.

Valens announced on March 17 it will begin distributing select products from its partner Verse Cannabis to Shoppers Drug Mart’s medical cannabis platform.

Medical Cannabis by Shoppers is an online store launched in January 2019 by the national retail drug store Shoppers Drug Mart. The platform allows patients to access medical cannabis products from over 20 licensed brands.

Products from several of Verse’s lines have been selected, all manufactured by Valens, including Verse Crumble, which contains approximately 75 to 85 per cent THC. The crumble was made with experienced consumers in mind and is the first crumble product and one of few concentrate products available through Shoppers.

Shoppers will also offer Verse’s vape cartridges with terpene-rich blends in a variety of flavours.

CEO and co-founder of Valens Tyler Robson said Verse’s products stood out in the Canadian cannabis market for their quality and price point.

“Offering these popular products through a national cannabis retail platform like Medical Cannabis by Shoppers gives patients across the country increased accessibility to our partner’s differentiated product offerings,” he said.

“We are pleased that Medical Cannabis by Shoppers is encouraged by the continued consumer demand we’ve seen for these products with other retailers.”

Valens and Verse added they plan to introduce new formats to the Shoppers platform in the future.

