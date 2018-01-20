Credit: Facebook: Twirling Umbrellas

Kelowna marketing company excited to be nominated for award

Twirling Umbrellas has been nominated for the second time for the Small Business BC Awards

President Chris Stephens and his team at Twirling Umbrellas were shocked to hear they had been nominated for an award for the second year in a row.

The web design and digital marketing company is a finalist for the Best Marketer award in the 15th annual Small Business BC Awards. The company is based out of Kelowna and has nine members.

Stephens said the team was a bit shocked and excited to get the initial phone call that they were in the rankings.

“We’re really happy and fortunate to get short-listed,” he said. The team then learned they were in the top five for the category.

A panel will judge Twirling Umbrellas at the start of February before the winners are announced in Vancouver, Feb. 23.

“I think the big thing for us is that we work hard and we work with a lot of small businesses and between what we do for them and between their business, you’re not really out in the news in a lot of cases and you’re sort of working hard for them. So getting this kind of opportunity is really sort of confirmation that the work we do is important and it’s helping people,” said Stephens.

The digital marketing company has clients primarily in the Okanagan as well as Vancouver and a few international clients.

“We’re really excited and being able to collect votes from clients means they’re happy,” he said.

Twirling Umbrellas made it to the finals along with another Kelowna company Vitalis Extraction Technology Inc. for Best International Trade.

Kelowna marketing company excited to be nominated for award

