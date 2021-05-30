Kelowna mayor calls discovery of children’s remains at residential school site ‘horrific’

Colin Basran releases a statement of condolence on behalf of himself and the City of Kelowna

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran (Contributed)

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said the discovery of human remains at a former residential school in Kamloops is ‘horrific,’ adding that reconciliation work with Indigenous people is more important than ever.

“Like so many of us, I was sickened by the news that at least 215 children are buried on the grounds of the former residential school in Kamloops,” Basran said.

He added that the discovery of the remains confirms what the survivors of the residential school system have been saying about missing children for decades.

“The misery of this discovery also re-emphasizes our nation’s need to engage in reconciliation with our Indigenous friends and neighbours,” Basran explained.

“All we can do right now is express is our deepest condolences to the generations of families who continue to live with their own grief wrought by the residential school system – and now the confirmation of innocent, helpless children who were doomed by that nightmarish system.”

He went on to express his condolences and support to Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation for her leadership.

“She and the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc community have pledged to collaborate and heal together through the investigation into this horrific discovery,” Basran said.

READ MORE: Neighbours of abandoned Kelowna house worry for safety

READ MORE: Kelowna Italian club responds to Trudeau’s apology for WWII internment

twitter.com

Previous story
Big fire at Penticton dump

Just Posted

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran (Contributed)
Kelowna mayor calls discovery of children’s remains at residential school site ‘horrific’

Colin Basran releases a statement of condolence on behalf of himself and the City of Kelowna

The Syilx Okanagan Nation holds a ceremony outside of the Indian Residential School Monument, dedicated to all Syilx (Okanagan) people who went to Indian Residential School, especially to those who did not make it home. Photo taken on November 28, 2017 (The Syilx Okanagan Nation website/contributed).
Syilx Okanagan Nation calls for accountability after remains of 215 children found

The band is responding to the tragedy announced Thursday

The search for a missing diver presumed drowned near Kelowna’s William R. Bennett resumes Sunday, May 30. (COSAR/contributed)
Search for missing diver continues in Okanagan Lake

Kelowna search teams will be searching around William Bennett Bridge on Sunday

Austin Walper (left) and Kieran Eglin are the co-founders of PLAYR.gg, a global technology platform that was acquired by a Toronto-based social intelligence company in November 2020. (Contributed)
From startup to stardom: How 2 Armstrong grads founded a global tech company

Austin Walper and Kieran Eglin launched Kelowna-based platform PLAYR.gg in 2018 while still in their early 20s

Indigenous leaders and elders held a ceremony to pray for the safety of the salmon, ecosystems and cultural heritage affected by Trans Mountain’s plans to drill under the Fraser River on May 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Indigenous leaders hold ceremony for Fraser River salmon as Trans Mountain prepares to drill

“Any leak or spill at any time from the pipeline would be devastating to wild salmon” :Matriarch

The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school

Mark Ploner posted this picture of the fire in the metal compactor at the landfill on Facebook sent from a friend who was on scene. The black smoke can be seen across Penticton. (Facebook)
Big fire at Penticton dump

It appears a metal compactor at the Campbell Mountain landfill caught fire

Abdallah Alhamadni poses for a photograph at his home in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Alhamadni has a wife and two children in Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Parents calling on Canada to evacuate children stuck in the Gaza Strip

A ceasefire ended the 11-day war that left hundreds of people dead and deteriorated Gaza’s infrastructure

The Syilx Okanagan Nation holds a ceremony outside of the Indian Residential School Monument, dedicated to all Syilx (Okanagan) people who went to Indian Residential School, especially to those who did not make it home. Photo taken on November 28, 2017 (The Syilx Okanagan Nation website/contributed).
Syilx Okanagan Nation calls for accountability after remains of 215 children found

The band is responding to the tragedy announced Thursday

Veteran Canadian singer/songwriter Colin James and Blues Trio will perform in Penticton on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Vernon Sunday, Nov. 14, making up for shows cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. (Photo submitted)
Canadian music icon making good on Okanagan shows

Colin James and Blues Trio will play Penticton and Vernon in November after cancelling in 2020 due to pandemic

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers are focused on a Vernon motel room in the 4100 block of 32nd Street Saturday, May 29, shortly before 8 p.m. The reason for the police presence is not known at this point but one individual was taken into custody peacefully. (Dustin Scafe-Pozzobon photo)
Okanagan motel standoff ends peacefully

Witnesses say RCMP officers had weapons trained on room at Vernon motel; one individual arrested

Preliminary results from a byelection Saturday, May 29, to elect a new Vernon School Board trustee show Jenelle Brewer (bottom right) edging out Philipp Gruner (top right) by one vote. Julie Melanson (lower left) was third and Christie Tujik fourth in the vote to replace the late Mollie Bono. (Contributed)
Okanagan school board by-election decided by single vote

Jenelle Brewer edges out Philipp Gruner 151-150 in four-person Vernon trustee race

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Most Read