The city has a 23-member task force working on a strategy to address homelessness in Kelowna.—Image: contributed

Kelowna mayor calls on public to get involved with homelessness initiative

Colin Basran is urging the public to participate in ‘design labs’ aimed at finding solutions

Kelowna’s mayor wants the public to have its say in the city’s initiative to address homelessness.

So Colin Basran is calling on residents to participate in what have been dubbed “design labs”— workshops that will take a deeper dive into some of the complex issues surrounding homelessness in Kelowna.

“I, and a number of my council colleagues hear a lot of comments and suggestions regarding the homeless in our community,” said Basran during Monday’s council meeting. “This is the public’s opportunity for those who want to share those comments with us to actually get involved in the process.”

Seven design labs have already taken place and seven more are planned between March 6 and 9.

For more information and to register for the design labs click here.

Basran said the city’s Journey Home initiative, now being led by a task force with the help of an internationally recognized consultant, is attempting to come up with a made-in-Kelowna-solution to homelessness.

The task force plans to present a strategy for moving forward to council later this year.

Meanwhile, on March 3, the Kelowna Gospel Mission will hold its annual Strides To End Homelessness walk to raise money to continue providing shelter beds, meals, outreach and casework for the homeless, and to support it’s 13-bed, second-stage transitional home called Harmony House.

The goal of this year’s walk is to raise $45,000 and the event will feature a five-kilometre walk or a 10-kilometre run.

The opening ceremony and the walk and run will start at 4 p.m. from the Gospel Mission on Leon Avenue downtown.

For more information click here.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ben Stewart rejoins B.C. Liberal caucus
Next story
Former B.C. premier decries ‘religionization’ of Canadian politics

Just Posted

Falsely accused reporter coming to Kelowna to speak

Mohamed Fahmy spend two years in an Egyptian jail accused of being a terrorist

Women in Business: Kelowna mom and entrepreneur nominated for award

Sheri Simson was nominated as a finalist for the Mompreneur Award of Excellence

Kelowna mayor calls on public to get involved with homelessness initiative

Colin Basran is urging the public to participate in ‘design labs’ aimed at finding solutions

Reader feedback: Is the Coquihalla worse this year?

We asked for your feedback on the Coquihalla and you had a lot to say.

Lake Country businesses awarded

The 2017 Lake Country Chamber of Commerce held its award gala

Your Feb. 27 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Ben Stewart rejoins B.C. Liberal caucus

Andrew Wilkinson leads bigger group than B.C. NDP

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Bike meets car: Three-wheel vehicle service launches at B.C. campus

VeloMetro unveiled the world’s first electric-assisted ‘velomobile’ sharing program at the UBC

Jamie Bacon conspiracy to murder trial postponed to September

Justice Catherine Wedge said April 3 is “no longer viable.”

City council spends 36 minutes debating length of policy discussions

North Saanich councillors tinkered with how long they should debate an issue to limit meeting times

Former B.C. premier decries ‘religionization’ of Canadian politics

“That is scarier for me than anything else, as a Canadian,” Ujjal Dosanjh says

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies lose captain and Weatherby wins scoring title

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Penticton gunshot victim recovering, police say

The 29-year-old woman was admitted to the Penticton Regional Hospital last Thursday

Most Read