(The Bridge Youth and Family Services)

(The Bridge Youth and Family Services)

Kelowna mayor joins fundraiser for youth addiction treatment

The fundraiser will be a virtual event due to the pandemic

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran will have to choose between burning questions or burning hot wings to raise funds for a new youth addiction recovery facility in the city.

Hosted by Virgin Radio’s B Mack and Karly, Community Hotseat with Mayor Basran will be raising funds for The Bridge Youth and Family Services’ campaign to build a youth recovery house in the Okanagan.

The Bridge Youth and Family Services has been campaigning for a youth recovery centre in the Okanagan for some time now. With increasing overdose deaths in the province, the organization feels the facility is needed now more than ever to support Okanagan youth struggling with addiction and other mental health issues.

Currently, there are no publicly funded treatment beds in the Okanagan for anyone younger than 17. Publicly funded treatment beds in B.C. are for young people aged between 17 and 24.

The Bridge executive director Celine Thompson has said the point is to treat youth through prevention.

“If we invest in people who are struggling with addiction when they are young, we will impact the safety, vibrancy and health of the Okanagan for years to come,” she said.

Tickets to the event start at $25, which will give audience members a chance to submit their tough questions for the mayor.

For more information on the event, tickets, and other ways to donate, visit the campaign page.

READ: At least 66 of Vancouver Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One arrest in South Shuswap closes several investigations: RCMP
Next story
Vancouver mayor asks for approval to decriminalize personal possession of illicit drugs

Just Posted

From left to right, Al Brunet, Arabella Brunet, Roman Brunet and Leah Brunet sit with Santa for a photo at Orchard Park Shopping Centre a few days before Christmas in 2019. (Dan Taylor - Capital News)
Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre cancels Santa visit

Santa Claus will have one less stop to make in Kelowna this year

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 38 additional cases of COVID-19

The number of cases is now at 1,144 with three deaths

From left to right, Al Brunet, Arabella Brunet, Roman Brunet and Leah Brunet sit with Santa for a photo at Orchard Park Shopping Centre a few days before Christmas in 2019. (Dan Taylor - Capital News)
Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre cancels Santa visit

Santa Claus will have one less stop to make in Kelowna this year

Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary School in West Kelowna. (Barry Gerding - Black Press Media)
Update: COVID-19 exposures at three Central Okanagan schools

OKM, Casorso, MBSS confirm cases of COVID-19

(Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)
Two vehicle collision on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

Collision occurred around 2 p.m. near Banks Road

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

A giant wave crashes into the rocks off Amphitrite Point Lighthouse in Ucluelet on Nov. 17, 2020. (Nora O’Malley photo)
WATCH: Radical wave storm hits Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Combined wind and wave swell topped six metres

A lawsuit has been filed by Cherry Lane Shopping Centre Ltd. against The Bay for owing them around $600,000 in unpaid rent since April. The lawsuit says The Bay has been given an eviction notice. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton shopping centre tries to evict The Bay, files lawsuit

A lawsuit filed in Supreme Court alleges The Bay hasn’t paid rent since March

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

Four-year-olds Oliver Mytting, Sarah Singer, and Cadence Ivany show off their wrapped books, a gift from the Quesnel Literacy Society from its annual Christmas event on Dec. 5 in West Park Mall. (Melanie Law - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Donations needed for less fortunate Okanagan kids to give gifts

Annual Children’s Christmas Gift House continuing, in a new format

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

George Lezard, 48, was last seen in Vernon Nov. 15, 2020. Police are seeking help in locating the Vernon man and are concerned for his well-being. (RCMP photo)
Police seek help finding missing North Okanagan man

George Ryan Lezard, 48, was last seen in Vernon on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Most Read