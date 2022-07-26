Kelowna mayoral candidate tees off on golf course controversy

Council voted to reconsider its earlier decision to designate the property as future industrial land

Tom Dyas says if he is elected mayor in October he would fight to save Kelowna Springs Golf Course from being “turned into warehouses.”

Team Dyas released a statement Tuesday (July 26), a day after city council voted 4-3 to reconsider its earlier decision to designate the property as future industrial land in the 2040 Official Community Plan (OCP).

“Residents have told me that they expect their next mayor to fight to save Kelowna Springs, and that’s what I will do,” said Dyas.

During Monday’s council meeting, Mayor Colin Basran pointed out that the owners of Kelowna Springs approached city staff regarding a possible land designation change to commercial or industrial, with the expectation they were going to cease operating.

The golf course was identified as a major opportunity for new industrial development by the city in 2020.

