Kelowna mayoral candidate’s sign set aflame

Bobby Kennedy’s sign was set on fire on Saturday morning

Bobby Kennedy is running to be Mayor of Kelowna photo: bobbykennedy.ca

Early Saturday morning Bobby Kennedy received texts alerting him that one of his mayoral campaign signs in Kelowna had been set on fire.

“My first thought was that this is a random act, I don’t think anyone was specifically targeting me. If they were this doesn’t effect me, it’s just a sign,” Kennedy said.

The sign that was vandalized in the Mission and was surrounded by bushes and was near trees. Kennedy says he is thankful that the sign was not set aflame a couple months ago when it could grown into a large fire with drier temperatures.

RELATED: B.C. students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

“I contacted the RCMP because it’s an opportunity to link this to other arsons, lighting things on fire is not a way to handle anything. Especially in a city that where we are so affected by fire. If this is a fire bug this issue needs to be brought to light.”

Kennedy believes that this incident has further exposed the crime he says is plaguing Kelowna.

