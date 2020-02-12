Kelowna’s population is increasing (File photo)

Kelowna metropolitan area grew by 43 per cent between 1996-2016: Report

Over twenty year period, Kelowna CMA grew from 136,000 to almost 195,000 people

Kelowna’s central metropolitan area (CMA) grew by almost 43 per cent between 1996 and 2016, according to a recent Central Okanagan Community Wellness Analysis report.

Between 1996 and 2016, the report said Kelowna’a CMA area grew from just over 136,000 people to almost 195,000 people.

READ MORE: Average real estate prices in Kelowna jumped by 70 per cent between 2012-2018

The report said Lake Country had the fastest growth out of any Central Okanagan community. Between 1996 and 2016, Lake Country’s population grew by almost 44 per cent from around 9,000 people to almost 13,000 people.

The report said Peachland had the slowest population growth out of any Central Okanagan community. Between 1996 and 2016, Peachland’s population grew by only 20 per cent from 4,500 people to just over 5,400 people.

Population growth in the Central Okanagan isn’t expected to slow anytime soon. A recent Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) housing assessment said 60,000 people are expected to move to the Central Okanagan by 2036.

Of those 60,000 new residents, 30,000 are expected to be seniors aged 65 or older.

To view the full report, you can visit RDCO’s website.

Kelowna metropolitan area grew by 43 per cent between 1996-2016: Report

Over twenty year period, Kelowna CMA grew from 136,000 to almost 195,000 people

Most Read