Kelowna middle school announces case of COVID-19

Individual is self-isolating at home and being supported by health teams: SD23

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed within École Dr. Knox Middle School, in Kelowna.

According to School District 23 (SD23), in a notice sent out Feb. 4, the individual is self-isolating at home and being supported by health teams.

Contact tracing is underway and Interior Health will be following up with anyone potentially exposed.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community. As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms,” stated SD23.

Among several announcements yesterday was one that B.C. would be expanding mandatory mask rules in schools.

READ MORE: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

READ MORE: B.C.’s top doctor has hinted COVID-19 restrictions may not lift as planned

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus