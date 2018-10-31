Kelowna Minor Hockey pee wee tier 1 team members Dylan Adams, Aiden Bruce and Max Finley selling poppies to support the annual Legion fundraising campaign. Photo: Contributed

Kelowna Minor Hockey players assist veterans

Pee Wee Tier 1 squad takes active role in Legion Poppy campaign

A Kelowna Minor Hockey team stepped up this week to contribute their time to the annual Legion Poppy Campaign fundraiser.

All 17 players on the Pee Wee Tier 1 squad volunteered to work three shifts, stationed outside the Superstore and Wal-Mart locations, to seek donations for poppies.

“It is very important for the kids to get involved in the community and to show respect for soldiers that fight today and fought in the past for our freedom,” said head coach Byron Ritchie.

The Legion is still welcoming volunteer support to work at the poppy campaign sale locations through until Nov. 10. For more information or to volunteer, call the Legion poppy campaign office at 250-762-2961.

