Danaejah Boyd was last seen on May 9, in downtown Kelowna (Submitted/Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP searching for missing youth

Danaejah Boyd, 17, was last seen on May 9, in downtown Kelowna

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Danaejah Boyd, 17.

Boyd was last seen on May 9 in downtown Kelowna.

The missing youth is caucasian, 6’1” tall, 170 lbs, with pierced ears and a faded tattoo of a cross on the middle finger of her left hand.

Cpl. Tammy Lobb of the Kelowna RCMP said that Boyd may be using the name “Cody.”

“Danaejah’s family and the police are concerned for her safety and well-being,” said Lobb.

Boyd is said to spend most of their time in Kelowna and Vernon.

If you see Danaejah Boyd, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

