Kelowna Mission schools undergo catchment review

A catchment review will be initiated this fall to determine changes for elementary, middle and secondary schools prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year.

There are three key considerations that will be highlighted in the review:

• The three Mission elementary schools are at 129 per cent utilization this year and have nine portables. All three sites are very constrained and have significant parking and traffic congestion concerns.

• Canyon Falls Middle School is currently at 96 per cent utilization and does not have the ability to be expanded due to site constraints.

• The school district currently owns the Bellevue Creek Elementary building, which has 12 classrooms and can accommodate more than 300 students. The school is leased out right now as a private daycare centre.

The school district has developed an Okanagan Mission Catchment Review website for the public to learn more and follow updates on the consultation process.

The preliminary process schedule calls for a survey of staff, students, parents and community members from Sept. 16-30; considerations for catchments provided to the planning and facilities committee Nov. 3; a public meeting process during November based on public health restrictions at the time; further survey on those considerations Nov. 3-17; recommendations provided on catchments to planning and facilities committee Dec. 1; further survey on those recommendations Dec. 1-15; final review by planning and facilities committee Jan. 5, 2022; and final recommendations reviewed by the board of education Jan. 12, 2022.

