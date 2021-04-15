Kelowna MMA gym’s anti-vaccine policy prompts misguided nasty phone calls to yoga studio

Move & Flow yoga and dance studio is being confused with Flow Academy, an MMA gym that has barred vaccinated patrons

A Kelowna yoga studio has received negative messages after being mistaken for a martial arts gym that was turning away vaccinated patrons. (Metro Creative Stock)

In a case of mistaken identity, a Kelowna yoga and dance studio has been on the receiving end of some nasty phone calls.

Move & Flow is a dance fitness and yoga studio in downtown Kelowna. Owner Sara Green Eddy said since news broke out about Flow Academy, a martial arts gym that is refusing vaccinated patrons, she said people have called, messaged and emailed them with “hateful” messages.

“People were just upset about the policy that the other studio had saying, ‘What gives you the right to refuse people who have been vaccinated?’ and things like that,” she said.

Green Eddy’s studio hadn’t even been open in the last few weeks, offering online classes instead.

She said the only way she knew how to deal with the situation was to get the word out and clear the air.

“Just receiving those messages, we wanted to make sure that we get the word out so that people would know we’re not the same business and so hopefully they would stop,” she said.

“We’re not the same business, we’re a small local business and we’re doing everything we can to follow the rules and keep people safe so that hopefully, we can return to a more normal operation soon.”

