Kelowna mother claims teens allegedly beaten and robbed in park

Three young adults were allegedly assaulted and robbed on Tuesday night in Kelowna, according to a post made on a Kelowna Facebook group.

A concerned mother posted about the incident, claiming it happened at Davie Park in Rutland and that it is the second robbery in the park in as many nights.

According to Rutland resident Karey Nelson, several men and a woman carrying batons and mace, physically assaulted and robbed her 18-year-old stepdaughter and her friends, a man, and woman in their early 20’s.

“They (Nelson’s daughter and friends) were hanging out at the park and this other group started harassing them,” said Nelson.

“These people came at them with mace and batons and started going after my stepdaughter’s male friend. They started beating him up, while two males grabbed my stepdaughter’s girlfriend and held her while some girl beat her up.”

Nelson said her daughter was able to get away on her bike and rode off to call the police. When she came back to help her friends they were smashing the male friend’s car to stop them from getting away.

“I grew up in Rutland, it always felt safe until these last couple years,” said Nelson. “I was never afraid to go for a walk in the evening. Now I don’t even let my 6-year-old play in our fenced yard without supervision.”

Police were apparently called right after the incident.

Capital News has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP detachment for more information.

READ MORE: RCMP put brakes on notorious Hwy. 97 driver

READ MORE: Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.