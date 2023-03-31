Kelowna mother found dead on Mission Creek Greenway identified

The investigation into the death of Jodi Chmilar, found on March 30, is ongoing

Jodi Chmilar, found dead in Kelowna, pictured with and her son. (Tami Johnson/GoFundMe)

A family is grieving after a mother was found dead along Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway on March 30, but criminality is not suspected.

The body of Jodi Chmilar was discovered at approximately 3p.m. by people using the park, who called emergency services.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest any criminality was involved in this woman’s death…a full and comprehensive investigation is being conducted,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier with the Kelowna RCMP.

The death was “sudden and unexpected,” said Tami Johnson, a close friend who created a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral costs and to help support Chmilar’s son.

“He will need all the love and support we can show him at this time,” said Johnson.

“Jodi’s infectious laugh and fun loving spirit will be missed by all those she touched in some way.”

