Kelowna Mountie charged with assault in UBCO wellness check appears in court

Const. Lacy Browning was charged with assault in August

Photos of Mona Wang after a January 2020 wellness check and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacy Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)

Kelowna Mountie Lacy Browning made her first appearance in court on Tuesday after being charged with assault earlier this year.

Browning was charged in August, more than a year and a half after the rough January 2020 wellness check on UBC Okanagan student Mona Wang. Security cameras captured the officer dragging Wang down a hall and pressing her head to the floor with a boot. Wang sustained several injuries.

After garnering national media coverage when Wang went public in June 2020, the incident set off a chain of events that saw Browning investigated — both criminally and internally — several lawsuits launched against her and the RCMP. Wang settled her suit against the RCMP in June.

“I settled to move on with my life,” Wang said in a written statement to media at the time.

Browning is still facing two other lawsuits, filed shortly after Wang came forward, involving two unrelated incidents.

Browning is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12.

