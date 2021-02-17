Kelowna Mountie denies rape allegation

Chad Lincoln Vance took the stand during the second day of his sexual assault trial Wednesday

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may be triggering to some readers.

A Southeast District RCMP constable flatly denies accusations he raped a woman in Kelowna in 2015.

Chad Lincoln Vance took the stand during the second day of his trial on Wednesday (Feb. 17) in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna. He’s charged with a single count of sexual assault.

After a lengthy examination by his defence lawyer Trevor Martin, Vance rejected his alleged victim’s claim that he held her down, pulled her bikini bottoms down and anally raped her in July 2015. Those allegations were made as the trial began on Tuesday, during testimony from the alleged victim.

READ MORE: Rape allegation levied against Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Cross-examination by the Crown is expected to begin this afternoon.

Following the criminal charge in June 2019, the RCMP suspended Vance with pay. By Aug. 2020, he was suspended without pay, but it’s not clear when that change was made. Vance is also scheduled for an RCMP conduct hearing in April, in which he faces potential dismissal from the force.

More to come.

