Kelowna Mountie helps to evacuate townhouse on fire

The quick actions of a passing police officer helped to get residents out of a condo fire

A Kelowna police officer on patrol in the area of Gordon Drive and Guisachan Road is being thanked for his responsive action after spotting massive flames coming from a structure early Wednesday morning.

About 12:47 a.m. the Mountie witnessed the blaze at a townhouse complex and quickly contacted dispatch.

RELATED: Fire rips through Kelowna townhouse

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey the officer jumped into action alerting residents and evacuating the complex.

“He initially used his police vehicles emergency sirens and air horn to wake residents of the town house complex,” stated O’Donaghey. “A short time later, he was joined by additional officers as they began to start evacuations of the buildings.”

Police forced their way into at least three separate residential units that also were endanger of catching fire from the spreading flames.

“In some cases police provided assistance to those with mobility issues from their homes,” said O’Donaghey.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to the scene and battled the blaze for several hours. Evacuated residents were temporarily sheltered from the cold in city buses.

RCMP continue to secure the scene, as specially trained fire investigators with both the Kelowna RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department prepare to examine the fire scene in an attempt to identify a cause of the blaze.

Share your best news tips, photos and video by clicking the Contact tab at the top of the page.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Searchers locate missing Kelowna dog-walker
Next story
Stanley sticks with experience to win contest

Just Posted

Kelowna Mountie helps to evacuate townhouse on fire

The quick actions of a passing police officer helped to get residents out of a condo fire

Searchers locate missing Kelowna dog-walker

Kelowna woman had slipped and fell in a ravine Tuesday night but was found as the sun was setting

Fire rips through Kelowna townhouse

Six units were badly damaged in an aggressive fire Wednesday morning

Canada moves to world juniors semi-final with win over Swiss

Dubé scores one goal in quarter-final win over Switzerland at 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship

Waters: Kelowna needs more ambulances

A growing number of first-response medical calls are taking a toll on the city’s fire department

Fundraising flights take off from Kelowna’s airport

Give Hope Wings will take three pilots in two small planes to 20 countries in the Americas

Stanley sticks with experience to win contest

Kelowna student captures Okanagan College’s eighth annual Three-Hour Short Story Contest

The Movie Guy: What’s coming to theatres in 2018

Movie writer Rick Davis takes a look at what’s coming in 2018

Young teen dies in Highway 3 crash days before Christmas

A 15-year-old girl died on Dec. 23 at the scene of a collision between Hedley and Keremeos

Wrongfully imprisoned B.C. man denies allegations of assault

Ivan Henry files response to civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted five women

Case against former hostage Joshua Boyle adjourned until Monday

Boyle faces charges including sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.

Bower’s team and family to pay tribute to late goalie

Bower’s grandson and Leafs president Shanahan to pay tribute to late goalie

Rock of Ages returns to Kelowna

The show opens Jan. 5

UPDATE: Two male victims killed in head on collision on Sea-to-Sky Tuesday

Six people were taken to hospital and a ‘car smashed to pieces’ in crash north of Squamish

Most Read