Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News file)

Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News file)

Kelowna Mountie resigns before conduct hearing that could’ve seen him fired

Southeast District Const. Chad Vance was scheduled for a conduct hearing next week

A Kelowna-based Mountie with the RCMP’s Southeast District has resigned from the force ahead of a conduct hearing that might’ve seen him lose his job.

Const. Chad Vance was scheduled for a conduct hearing, an internal process akin to a trial the RCMP initiates when looking to fire an officer, on July 12.

Vance faced seven allegations that he behaved in a manner likely to discredit the force.

In light of his resignation, the RCMP Conduct Board has suspended the hearing.

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie found not guilty of sexual assault after Crown suggests acquittal

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie denies rape allegation

Vance was previously charged with sexual assault, of which he was found not guilty after prosecutors brought the trial to an early end in February, suggesting the judge acquit Vance. The Crown cited reliability and credibility issues of the case’s only witness, the alleged victim. The judge agreed and discharged Vance.

He also faced another assault charge, but the B.C. Prosecution Service stayed the charge before it went to trial.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPsexual assault

Previous story
Firebreaks, controlled burns help surround B.C.’s bigger wildfires
Next story
Fraser Valley man sues Vancouver Catholic archdiocese and archbishop for alleged sexual abuse in 1970s

Just Posted

RCMP looking for information regarding fireworks incident involving a nine-year-old girl at City Park on Canada Day (Black Press Media stock photo)
VIDEO: 9-year-old injured in downtown Kelowna Canada Day shenanigans

The aircraft that will service the Kelowna to Montreal flight is painted to look like planes did when Air Canada was called Trans-Canada Air Lines. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Direct Kelowna to Montreal flights start this month

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a rollover near the Canoe Forests Products Mill on Sept. 4 in which one man was extricated from an SUV and taken to Shuswap Lake General Hospital. (File photo)
Body, SUV recovered from Okanagan Lake after Westside Road crash

A finger points to an unlabeled location on a map. (NegativeSpace/Pexels)
The Great Kelowna Scavenger Hunt returns for second year