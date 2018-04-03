Kelowna Mounties investigate robbery

“RCMP have reason to believe that the incident was not random in nature…”

Mounties are investigating an alleged targeted robbery of a man who was walking along a downtown street Sunday night.

The Kelowna RCMP responded April 1 at 10:05 p.m., to a report of a robbery that had just been committed in the 1900 block of Spall Road. Police were told that the male victim was confronted by an unknown male suspect along Spall Road, near Kent Road, when a physical struggle ensued over the victim’s backpack.

“During the physical struggle, the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries allegedly inflicted by the suspect, who rummaged through the bag and fled the area eastbound on foot with a small amount of cash,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

“RCMP resources were rapidly deployed into the area, a search perimeter was established and a Kelowna RCMP Police Service Dog was immediately called to the scene in an effort to track that suspect.”

The victim was transported by BC Ambulance Service to hospital for further medical assessment and treatment.

The suspect has been described as a Caucasian male in his 30s, approximately five-foot-eight, 170 pounds, with light brown hair, a short beard, seen wearing a brown hat, brown or tan coloured hoodie, dirty blue jeans, black or green gloves and a pair of white sneakers with black show laces.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

“RCMP have reason to believe that the incident was not random in nature,” said O’Donaghey.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

