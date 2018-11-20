Kelowna Mounties investigate shot fired in downtown-area home

The scene remains cordoned off.

Mounties are at a Sutherland Avenue home Tuesday morning, following a report of a shot fired inside the residence.

Kelowna RCMP responded Nov. 19 just after 8:30 p.m., to a residence in the 700 block of Sutherland Avenue for a report of a shot fired from within a home’s basement suite. Officers, who detained four individuals at the scene, were told that an altercation ensued after two men entered the home.

READ ALSO: RCMP LOOK INTO ST. MICHAEL’S COLLEGE ALLEGATIONS

“The investigation remains in its early stages,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “The incident is believed to be targeted, therefore the public is not at risk.”

One man was later transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, believed to be as a result of the physical altercation.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna lotto winner: ‘You never think it’s going to be you’

Just Posted

Kelowna lotto winner: ‘You never think it’s going to be you’

Kelowna’s Nick Pisio is now one million dollars richer after lotto win.

Kelowna Mounties investigate shot fired in downtown-area home

The scene remains cordoned off.

Kelowna foundation helping children on other side of the world

East Meets West Children’s Foundation helping the ‘poorest of the poor’ in India

Lake Country powwow brings together community

The 23rd annual Winter Family Gathering Traditional Pow Wow was held Nov. 17

Cost of parking at Kelowna’s airport taking off

City says hiking all parking rates at the airport will help pay for more parking in future

VIDEO: Shoppers like self-checkout lanes at the grocery store, survey suggests

Grocery Experience National Survey Report suggests most grocery shoppers spend 32 minutes per visit

COLUMN: Higher interest rates will slow B.C. economy after ‘unusually robust’ show

Jock Finlayson is executive vice president and chief policy officer of the Business Council of BC

Jason Aldean, Old Dominion to headline Merritt’s Rockin’ River concerts next summer

Four-day music festival at Coldwater River from Aug. 1 to 4

Morning crash shuts down Kamloops road

A crash stalled the morning communte in Kamloops on Wednesday

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

Bovine tuberculosis found in cow on southern B.C. farm

CFIA said the disease was found during slaughter and they are investigating

Driver ticketed after crash on Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous

The bridge is the Trans-Canada Highway’s crossing point for the Sicamous Channel

Air force getting more planes but has no one to fly them, auditor warns

The report follows several years of criticism over the Trudeau government’s decision not to launch an immediate competition to replace the CF-18s.

B.C.’s Esi Edugyan wins $100K Giller prize for Washington Black

Edugyan won her first Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2011 for Half-Blood Blues

Most Read