Kelowna Mounties look for urinal smasher

Kelowna Mounties are investigating damage to the men’s public washroom located in a Rutland park.

Kelowna Mounties are investigating more damage to the men’s public washroom located in a Rutland park.

On June 25, just prior to 10 a.m., a City of Kelowna official contacted the Kelowna RCMP to report more damage caused to the public washroom at the Rutland sports field facility located in the 400 block of Hartman Road. This is the same washroom that was destroyed by vandals approximately one month ago.

READ ALSO: IMPAIRED DRIVER SOUGHT

“Police believe that the destruction of the interior of the men’s public use washroom was carried out sometime overnight, during either the late evening hours of Sunday, June 24 or the early morning hours of Monday June 25,” said Cpl. Tania Carroll.

It is alleged that the suspect or suspects gained entry into the washroom and smashed a newly replaced urinal inside the facility.

“This intentional act of destruction appears senseless,”said Carroll. “Our investigators are unable to determine what would motivate anyone to commit such a crime.”

Police are appealing to the public for information. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite police file number 2018-35668. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

