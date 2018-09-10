Kelowna Mounties pull woman from inferno

The woman went into medical distress behind the wheel …

It didn’t take long for a Dodge Grand Caravan to become fully engulfed in flames, after three Kelowna Mounties managed to pull an injured and unconscious woman away from her crashed vehicle early Monday morning.

RCMP were alerted Sept. 10 at 4:13 a.m., by the Kelowna Fire Department, who were responding to a report of a single motor vehicle collision in the parking lot of the Sheraton Four Points located on Airport Way in Kelowna.

“Police were told that the Dodge Grand Caravan had erupted in flames after it collided with a pole in the hotel’s parking lot,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

Three RCMP general duty Constables were in the immediate vicinity and rushed to the fiery crash scene.

“Our officers worked quickly to smash out the front windows of the passenger van and drag an unresponsive woman, believed to be the lone occupant, away from the burning vehicle. It wasn’t long after that the Dodge van became fully engulfed in flames,” said O’Donaghey.

The 30-year-old Kelowna woman, was assessed medically by emergency paramedics at the scene. She was later transported by BC Ambulance Service to hospital for further medical assessment and treatment.

“Investigators believe that a pre-existing medical condition, which caused the woman to go into medical distress behind the wheel, may have played a role in this crash,” said O’Donaghey.

“The quick thinking and heroic actions taken by each of these outstanding police officers, no doubt saved a life today,” said District Officer Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli, In-Charge of the RCMP South East District.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

