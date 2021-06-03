Emmaline Knierim. (Contributed)

Emmaline Knierim. (Contributed)

Kelowna Mounties search for missing teen girl

Emmaline Knierim, 13, has not been seen since May 30

Kelowna Mounties are seeking public assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Emmaline Knierim, 13, has not been seen since May 30. Police say they’ve followed several leads and reported sightings, but she remains missing.

Knierim described by police as Caucasian, around 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds, with long black hair and blue eyes.

“Police are very concerned for Emmaline’s health and well-being, and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long,” said the Kelowna RCMP in a news release.

Anybody with information on Knierim’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon set new record-highs for June 2

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

Previous story
2 years after MMIWG report, Ottawa releases preliminary national plan
Next story
Police incident closes Harvey Avenue near Gordon Drive

Just Posted

A concept rendering of the approved development along Lakeshore Road. (Contributed)
Sizable waterfront development approved in Kelowna’s Pandosy area

The development will consist of 345 homes in two towers right beside Gyro Beach

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You lose up to 30% of your taste buds during flight

Your morning start for Thursday, June 3, 2021

The area is now open for traffic, but police are still in the area of Gordon Drive near Harvey Avenue. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Police incident closes Harvey Avenue near Gordon Drive

Police say a ‘distraught man’ barricaded himself inside a unit of an apartment building

Emmaline Knierim. (Contributed)
Kelowna Mounties search for missing teen girl

Emmaline Knierim, 13, has not been seen since May 30

An Okanagan Lake access point along Tronson Road in Vernon in May 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon set new record-highs for June 2

Tuesday’s high of 36.2 C in Kelowna shattered 2007’s same-day record high of 34.5 C

Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor have been living the van life for four years and they've detailed the first year of their adventures in a new book. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Okanagan couple details first year of van life in new book

Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor have been living the van life for four years

Enid J Bradley
KCR: Volunteering in a pandemic requires adaptability

Kelowna Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

Traffic is slowed on Highway 97 north of Vernon after a fire broke out beside the highway Thursday morning, June 3, near Grandview Flats Road. (Jennifer Bellmann photo)
Fire closes Highway 97 north-west of Vernon

Blaze near former racetrack has motorists turning around

Langley RCMP have arrested three men for an alleged violent assault in Willoughby. (Langley Advance Times files)
Trio facing charges after Langley assault are reportedly Hells Angels members

Three men allegedly broke into a property and beat a victim

Emergency Health Services say they received a 911 call June 1 at 3:35 p.m. from a woman who had fallen but was in stable condition at Metrotown SkyTrain station. (Ambulance Paramedics of B.C.)
Ambulance response times in question after B.C. woman waits 1 hour with broken hip

Union president Troy Clifford says B.C.’s poorly managed paramedic staffing system is to blame

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Okanagan Skaha School District has acquired its first electric bus. The bus will be at the school district’s Summerland Yard. (Contributed)
Electric school bus acquired for Summerland

Okanagan Skaha School District to transition away from diesel buses

Abbotsford resident Garry Amyot helped prevent a suspect from stealing money and possibly hurting others at a Scotiabank location in Abbotsford. (Submitted)
‘I’m not going to die today’: B.C. man 1 of 4 to stop bank robber

68-year-old Garry Amyot shares story of how he and others prevented potential tragedy in bank

(Black Press Media files)
Man bites Vancouver police officer after assaulting elderly woman

Man was arrested following assaults

Most Read