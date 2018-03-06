Facebook

Father killed before baby shower, Kelowna jury hears

Waylon Jackson was preparing for his youngest child’s baby-shower when the fatal altercation started

Waylon Percy Jackson had been with friends and family, preparing for his youngest child’s baby-shower the night he got into the altercation that ended his life, a BC Supreme Court jury heard Tuesday.

Crown counsel David Grabavac told jurors in the second degree murder trial of Chad Alphonse that Jackson had gone to sleep with his common-law wife and mother of two children Naomi Foureyes in an upstairs bedroom in their Gerstmar Road home March 11, 2016. They had been imbibing with friends who were decorating for the party scheduled for the next day.

Downstairs, two of those friends got into a conflict. Felicity Foureyes and Alphonse were in a relationship and Jackson went downstairs to stop the altercation, said Grabavac.

Alphonse and Jackson started physically fighting and Grabavac said evidence will be presented to show that Jackson got the upper hand.

“He hit Alphonse in the head with a chair a number of times,” Grabavac said.

The chair was dropped and Grabavac told jurors that’s when Alphonse fatally stabbed Jackson with a red-and-blue folding knife that he had on him at the time of his arrest.

Through the testimony of 27 witnesses over the three week trial, Grabavac said that he will show jurors that Alphonse intended to cause bodily harm or death to Jackson, and that’s why the charge at hand is second degree murder.

Among the witnesses being called upon by Crown counsel are RCMP officers, medical experts and guests who were at the Jackson and Foureyes home that night.

Police attended the scene at 9:45 p.m. March 11, 2016 when 911 was called.

Jackson, said Grabavac, was found in a sitting position, leaning against kitchen cupboards slumped to the left. He was not wearing a shirt and his eyes were open.

RCMP observed a lot of blood and had a large stab wound under left arm.

Evidence gathered from the autopsy will show that Jackson suffered several wounds from the altercation, including an “S” shaped slash on his shoulder and two stab wounds under his left arm.

Grabavac said that one of the wounds did not cause significant damage, but one entered his chest cavity, punctured through the upper lobe of his lung and sliced through the left ventricle of the heart.

Not long after, Alphonse was found by RCMP wearing no shoes and no jacket carrying the blade and a BlackBerry phone.

Grabavac explained to the jury that opening statements aren’t evidence, and are more of a guide for what’s to come. The purpose is to allow jurors to better sort through the evidence as it’s presented.

