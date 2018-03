Jury selection has started for a Kelowna man accused in a fatal 2016 stabbing.

Jury selection has started for a Kelowna man accused in a fatal 2016 stabbing.

The BC Supreme Court murder trial for Chad Alphonse is expected to start later today.

RELATED: MAN CHARGED IN 2016 KILLING

He is charged in the March 2016 death of Waylon Percy Junior Jackson.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.