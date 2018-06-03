Kelowna museum exhibition on history of swimwear

Babes and Bathers opens this week at Okanagan Heritage Museum.

Bikinis, swim trunks and speedos are a common sight along the Okanagan Lake beaches every summer.

People strut their stuff in swimwear of all different forms, shapes and sizes.

And it is the subject of a new exhibition at the Okanagan Heritage Museum in Kelowna called ‘Babes and Bathers.’

Offering a history of swimming wear, Babes and Bathers explores a past century of trends in swimwear.

Before swimsuits were invented, men typically swam naked while women wore voluminous, light weight dresses.

All that changed in the mid-1800s. The first swimsuits came out at that time, covering the body from neck to ankles, as modesty was de rigeur.

As the decades passed, new fashion materials for swimwear were created and swimsuits became more revealing.

Exhibition curator Ivan Sayers brings an extensive collection of men’s and women’s swimsuits from the late 1800s to the 1980s to create the Babes and Bathers exhibit.

The exhibition runs from June 8 to Sept. 3.

There will be an exhibit opening celebration on Thursday, June 7, 7 to 8:9 p.m., at the museum, 470 Queensway Ave. in Kelowna. Light refreshments will be served.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. 911 call-taker gets rare glimpse of what happened after call

Just Posted

Kelowna museum exhibition on history of swimwear

Babes and Bathers opens this week at Okanagan Heritage Museum.

Two-vehicle collision in Ellison

Southbound traffic on Old Vernon Road temporarily closed off

Car wash fundraiser for Joe Rich fire department

Father’s Day event takes place June 17.

Reel Reviews: Solo flies alone

We say, “Solo is different than every other Star Wars movie”

Company marks 10th anniversary with donation to non-profit

Vantage West Realty donated to the Karis Support Society

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C. VIEWS: Justin Trudeau left himself no choice on pipeline

Federal Liberals undermined National Energy Board, then realized the cost

B.C. 911 call-taker gets rare glimpse of what happened after call

Call-taker coached Port Alberni woman in lifesaving CPR on her husband

When parents kill: A look at B.C. cases and the minds behind them

Big read: A look at filicide cases on Vancouver Island and why they happen

Industry players wary of tariff war, despite potential benefits

‘There’s a silver lining, but it is far outweighed by the risk’

Indigenous mom speaks out after son’s braid cut at Calgary school

Shantel Tallow hopes for a teaching moment after incident with 11-year-old son

Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts

British Columbians include Adam Loewen, Brett Lawrie, James Paxton, and Jeff Francis

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

Defiant medical marijuana supplier says B.C. city ‘afraid of me’

Owner of non-profit issues challenge to Nelson officials

Most Read