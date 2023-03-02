The event will take place at the Laurel Packinghouse (1304 Ellis Street) from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8. (Photo contributed)

Kelowna museum hosting special guests for lunch on International Women’s Day

Women in Art and Entomology will feature guest speakers from the Royal BC Museum

Kelowna Museums Society is hosting a special lunch-hour lecture for International Women’s Day.

Women in Art and Entomology will feature guest speakers from the Royal BC Museum, Dr. India Young and Dr. Joel Gibson, who will discuss important B.C. female figures in art and entomology (the study of insects).

Dr.Young, Curator of Art and Images, will speak about Summerland artist Katja Krahnstoever (1894-1987), who moved to Summerland with her husband in the 1920s and fostered the local arts community.

Curator of Entomology, Dr. Joel Gibson, will talk about past and present women entomologists who have helped further the understanding of the lives and behaviours of the insects in B.C.

The event will take place at the Laurel Packinghouse (1304 Ellis Street) from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

“Every International Women’s Day, we do our best to shine a light on some incredible women from history,” said Linda Digby, executive director, Kelowna Museums Society.

“We’re delighted to have Dr. Young and Dr. Gibson joining us from the Royal BC Museum to continue this tradition.”

Admission is by donation, and the suggested donation is $10 for individuals or $25 for families.

READ MORE: Police confirm three skiers killed in southeast B.C. avalanche near Invermere

