Kelowna Museum Society documents local history during COVID-19

KMS inviting the general public to be involved in documenting COVID-19’s impact on Kelowna

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the course of history both globally and locally, which is why the Kelowna Museums Society is actively documenting the community’s COVID-19 history as the story unfolds and can be told for generations to come.

KMS has been collecting objects, such as face masks, local distillery-made hand sanitizer and COVID-19 signage, as well as artworks, photographs and videos that represent the changes to daily life as a result of the pandemic.

The Kelowna Museums Society is also inviting the general public to be involved in documenting COVID-19’s impact on Kelowna. The community is invited to share their thoughts and experiences of the pandemic by visiting this page on the Kelowna Museums Society’s website where they will be guided through the online submission process.

Participants can spend as much or as little time sharing information as they wish, as partial submissions will be accepted. Participants may also choose to share images or video files. The stories contributed by the public may be used in future exhibitions showcasing the history of our community.

“Everyone’s experience of the COVID-19 pandemic is unique and we want to capture a range of perspectives from across the city.” said curatorial manager, Amanda Snyder.

“What we gather today and safeguard for tomorrow will be used by curators, historians, and researchers in the future. This is a historic moment and we don’t want to miss the opportunity to proactively record what’s been happening at a local level.”

The Kelowna Museums Society plans to continue documenting the pandemic even after the immediate crisis eases, as the public continues to reflect on the lasting impact COVID-19 has on our community.

All Kelowna Museums Society locations are currently closed to the public, but the organization is running digital programming. You can learn more about upcoming digital events from the Kelowna Museums Society here.