Kelowna Museum Society exhibit celebrates history of Italians in Central Okanagan

An exhibition highlighting the history of Italians in the Central Okanagan is coming to the Kelowna Museum this fall.

It’s a collaboration between the Kelowna Museums Society (KMS) and the Kelowna Canadian Italian Club.

“In the 140 years since Giovanni Casorzo and Carlo Guaschetti arrived, Italians have contributed to shaping agriculture, industry, business, and culture in the Okanagan,” reads a news release from KMS. “Their legacy remains an integral part of the region’s past, while new generations continue to enrich Kelowna today.”

The exhibit is called La Nostra Famiglia Italiana: Our Legacy in Kelowna. La Nostra Famiglia Italiana translates as Our Italian Family.

It will lead visitors through four key eras of Italian immigration to the region, featuring artifacts, archival photographs, personal stories, and multimedia elements.

“We’ve had such fun working with the Italian Club to co-create this exhibition,” said Amanda Snyder, curatorial manager. “We’ve been surprised by the number of ways in which they’ve contributed to shaping the Kelowna we know today.”

Don Rampone, with the Kelowna Canadian Italian Club, is excited to share the exhibition with the community.

“During the past five years, the Kelowna Canadian Italian Club has collected 150 stories about the early Italian families in the area. It has given me great satisfaction to be part of this endeavour.”

La Nostra Famiglia Italiana: Our Legacy in Kelowna opens on Saturday, Sep. 23, and will run until Feb. 2024.

The exhibit will be housed in the Okanagan Heritage Museum at 470 Queensway Avenue.

Admission is by donation, suggested at $10 per person or $25 per family.

Also, the Italian Club will also be hosting its Vendemmia (Harvest) celebration at the museum on Sep 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information about the exhibition can be found on the KMS website.

