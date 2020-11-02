Kelowna Museum Society to host Remembrance Day responsibly amid COVID-19

The Kelowna Museums Society along with the Okanagan Military Museum is bringing the community together in a socially distanced manner to remember those who have served Canada this coming Nov. 11.

In a typical year, the museum receives hundreds of guests who complement their visits to the cenotaph and Field of Crosses with a trip to the museum, enriching their Remembrance Day experience and reflections with first-hand accounts, artifacts and displays. The museum will be open this year, but rather than dropping in, the museum is encouraging people to pre-register for a 45-minute visit between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 10, 11 and 12.

This year’s Remembrance Day program will enable the museum to manage traffic flow and ensure that all can mark Remembrance Day in a respectful and responsible manner, with fewer people in its gallery space. A maximum of 10 people per booking is allowed, but individuals must be in the same family/bubble. Drop-ins will be permitted, but with space reduced due to COVID-19 safety measures, reserving a spot is strongly advised.

Those who pre-register and attend the museum’s Remembrance Day 2020 program will be able to explore their favourite galleries, engage with staff and educators and learn about the military history of Okanagan locals — all while remaining safe.

As with all Kelowna Museum Society sites, admission for the Remembrance Day program will be by donation — suggested at $5 for individuals and $15 for families.

Linda Digby, executive director with the Kelowna Museums Society, is trying to see the opportunities in the challenges that 2020 has brought.

“Of course, 2020 has presented a wide range of challenges for everyone and the Kelowna Museums Society is no different in that respect,” said Digby.

“However, we’ve tried to look at this not just as a challenge but also as an opportunity, and we hope our revised Remembrance Day program will enable the wider community to engage with Remembrance Day, pay their respects and learn more about our local heroes. Please pre-register and join in as we remember together, apart.”

The Okanagan Military Museum is located at 1424 Ellis Street in downtown Kelowna. Those who would like to pre-register for the special Remembrance Day program can do so here.

