Kelowna Myeloma March doubles fundraising goal

The fifth annual event took place virtually due to COVID-19 concerns

Kelowna’s 5th annual Multiple Myeloma March was a success despite facing several challenges and adapting to a virtual march due to the pandemic.

In an effort to hold the event while avoiding large gatherings, participants were encouraged to walk with their team in their own neighbourhood at the same time as the regularly scheduled event.

March spokesperson, Erwin Malzer, was determined to create awareness for myeloma, a little-known and incurable cancer of the plasma cells, that he has been living with since 2016.

Together, family, friends, and the community raised nearly $11,000, more than doubling their initial goal of $5,000.

Funds will go towards research to help ensure that new drug therapies continue to be developed until a cure is found for the deadly blood cancer that affects nine new Canadians every day.

Thanks to major strides in research, not only has the quality of life of patients improved, but researchers are encouraged to see that life expectancies have more than doubled in the past 15 years, and this is continuing on an upward trend.

The Multiple Myeloma March is Myeloma Canada’s flagship fundraiser. Myeloma Canada, a charitable organization, is driven to improve the lives of those impacted by myeloma and to support research toward finding a cure.

Kelowna is one of a record 33 communities across Canada participating in this year’s Multiple Myeloma March.

