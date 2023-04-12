A report from Statistics Canada shows Kelowna with the highest rate in the country for 2021. (File photo)

Kelowna named as a hub to combat repeat offenders

Premier David Eby announces new approach outside Nanaimo Courthouse

The province of B.C. is taking a proactive step towards cleaning up crime in Kelowna.

Kelowna was named one of 12 ‘hubs’ across the province intended to target violent repeat offenders, announced by Premier David Eby at an April 12 press conference.

The hubs will be based in Nanaimo, Victoria, Vancouver, Surrey, New Westminster, Abbotsford, Kamloops, Kelowna, Cranbrook, Prince George, Williams Lake and Terrace, and each will also serve surrounding communities.

According to a press release from the province, the hubs will work with local stakeholders and with existing programs such as situation tables, “co-ordinating responses” through the justice system and connecting offenders with social services.

The provincial government announced its repeat offender intervention initiative last month, noting that the $25 million would support 21 Crown counsel, 21 B.C. Prosecution Service support staff and 34 corrections officials, supervisors and probation officers.

In a recent ‘year in review’ presentation to Kelowna city council, RCMP noted that just 20 individuals in the city were responsible for more than 3,575 crimes between 2020 and 2022.

READ MORE: Just 20 repeat offenders responsible for 3,500 Kelowna RCMP files from 2020 to 2022

In August of last year, Kelowna Cst. Mike Della-Paolera told Capital News that local police were becoming ‘numb’ from the cycle of repeat offenders, and that simply being arrested was not enough of a crime deterrent in Kelowna.

“In my opinion, the money that is being allocated to community services isn’t being doled out properly… It’s not being utilized properly,” said Della-Paolera.

READ MORE: B.C. public safety plan includes focus on repeat offenders, more mental health teams

Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee, said that “no one should feel unsafe” in their community.

“Whether they are visiting local businesses, spending time in parks, or just exploring all the amenities that communities in the Interior have to offer. We’re bringing together police, probation officers and prosecutors, and giving them the resources they need to find solutions to our communities’ concerns.”


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC governmentCity of KelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver’s homeless shelters are overwhelmed following heavy rainfall and decampment
Next story
Pay, unpredictability top concerns for B.C. ride-hail and food delivery workers: report

Just Posted

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
3-vehicle crash blocks southbound traffic on Highway 97 near airport

BC Cancer Kelowna Executive Medical Director, Dr. Ross Halperin. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
‘It’s a privilege’: Legacy of caring continues at BC Cancer Kelowna

Jalen Luypen is heading to the Chicago Blkachawks AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs. (@TCamericans/Twitter)
Kelowna native gets call to AHL

A report from Statistics Canada shows Kelowna with the highest rate in the country for 2021. (File photo)
Kelowna named as a hub to combat repeat offenders