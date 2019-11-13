Kelowna named best city for real estate investment in Western Canada

Western Investor, a real estate news source, named Kelowna as the top choice

City of Kelowna is located along the shores of Okanagan Lake. (City of Kelowna - Facebook)

Kelowna is the best city for real estate investments in Western Canada.

That’s according to Western Investor, a source for commercial real estate and business opportunities in Western Canada.

Kelowna is Canada’s 53rd most populous city but has the 10th busiest airport, which the Western Investor said is a “telling” statistic that it’s a growing city and the reason why it called it the best.

The report noted two new hotels at the airport, as well as construction of new commercial and residential buildings in the downtown area.

The buildings include the One Water Street condo tower and the Ella Tower. In total, there are 12 residential towers under construction in the city.

The source also pointed out Kelowna has a 4.9 per cent office vacancy, with more office spaces under construction.

“It’s gratifying to see the city’s long-term vision for this area becoming a reality,” Mayor Colin Basran said.

“The mixture of commercial, industrial and residential properties create a dynamic and attractive hub of development where people can work, live and enjoy leisure time all in one spot.”

Other B.C. cities named in the top five include Prince George and Chilliwack.

READ MORE: Kelowna real estate market seasonally on-trend heading into summer

READ MORE: Rogers announces $16.5M investment to improve cell service in Kelowna

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Canadian allergists’ group wants Benadryl behind the counter due to side effects
Next story
“I thought, enough is enough”: B.C. teen takes on bullies through social media

Just Posted

New era for West Kelowna Warriors with new ownership, management and culture

The Warriors’ revealed the team’s new president and outlook for remainder of the season

World’s largest Indigenous tourism conference hits Kelowna

The Syilx, Nlakápamux and Secwépemc Nations are hosting the 2019 IITC

Canadian Mental Health Association launches Kelowna initiative to improve workplace mental health

Known as “Thoughtfull” the initiative aims to work with employers to create a healthy workplace

Kelowna’s non-profit community coming together to celebrate National Philanthropy Day

National Philanthropy Day is celebrated Nov. 15

Kelowna Skating Club soars as skaters advance to national championships

The club performed well at this past weekends BC/YK Sectional Championships at the CNC

VIDEO: Canadian allergists’ group wants Benadryl behind the counter due to side effects

Some doctors say the medication is over-used because of its easy availability

Staight from DeHart

New restaurant takes on Mediterranean flavour

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov completed an alternative measures program, special prosecutor said

WEB POLL: Do agree with Sportsnets firing of Don Cherry for ‘you people’ comment?

Take the poll, have your say

Campaign lights up support for North Okanagan healthcare

The goal is to raise $275,000 towards urgently needed equipment at the hospital

“I thought, enough is enough”: B.C. teen takes on bullies through social media

‘I thought, enough is enough. I wanted to try something to stop it.’

Audit finds Canada’s fisheries in decline and response lacks urgency

Report says 17 per cent of fish stocks are critically depleted, up from 13.4 per cent in 2018

Small group of Cherry fans protest his firing at Rogers HQ

One sign at the Toronto rally: ‘Rogers cancels Don, we cancel Rogers’

Third man dies after Kamloops hit-and-run

Three men have now died as a result of the fatal collision on Nov. 3

Most Read