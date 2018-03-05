Kelowna names its civic awards finalists

17 awards in 12 categories will be handed out April 26 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

The plaza across from Kelowna City Hall where the annual civic award winners’ names are etched on plaques.—Image credit: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna has announced the finalists for its 43rd annual Civic and Community Awards.

The awards recognize volunteers, artists, athletes and business leaders in 12 categories with 17 awards, and will be handed out April 26 at a gala ceremony at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

“Kelowna is a great place to live not only because of our four season playground but because of the people who live and work here,” said Mariko Siggers, community and neighbourhood services manager. “

The awards night is an exceptionally inspirational evening that highlights the residents, businesses and organizations that have made a significant contribution to making our city a better place to live.”

Tickets for the ceremony are now available through Kelowna Tickets, www.kelownatickets.com or by calling 250-862-2867 and cost $28 each.

The finalists this year include:

Bob Giordano Memorial

• Cara Fischer

• Bob Harris

• Linda McIntosh

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

• Kelowna Senior Secondary, Boys Curling Team

• Okanagan Mission School, Senior Girls Soccer Team

• U18 Sun Devils AAA Midget Baseball Team

Female Athlete of the Year

• Veronika Fagan

• Lucia Jakab

• Taryn O’Neill

Male Athlete of the year

• Brent Fikowski

• Grant Shephard

• Tony Wilkinson

Female Augie Ciancone Memorial Award

• Karina Bagi

• Holly McGarvey

• Taryn O’Neill

Male Augie Ciancone Memorial Award

• Clarke Larsen

• Jackson Obst

• Quinn Rasmussen

Young Female Volunteer of the Year

• Jenny Kang

• Nicole Keeler

• Ashley Robinson

Young Male Volunteer of the Year

• Kristian Oppenheim

• Shilong Pan

•Finnegan Pihl

Teen Honour in the Arts

• Griffin Hodge

• Madelyn Miyashita

• Kristian Oppenheim

Honour in the Arts

• Laurie Koss

• David McIlvride

• Simone Orlando

Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year

• Central Okanagan Search & Rescue (COSAR)

• Emergency Support Services (ESS)

• Kiwanis Clubs of Kelowna

Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Man of the Year

• Peter Boyd

• Richard Deacon

• Bill Justus

Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award- Woman of the Year

• Cabdace Chisholm

• Cathy Jennens

• Catherine Williams

Corporate Community of the Year Award

Small Business

• Coast Capital Savings, Kelowna

• Scotia Wealth Management – Scotia McLeod Kelowna

• Start Fresh – A Collaborative Kitchen Inc.

Medium to Large Business

• Costco Wholesale, Kelowna

• Crowe MacKay LLP

• The Home Depot, Kelowna

Champion for the Environment

Individual

• Gordon Lovegrove

• Angela Nagy

• Linda Trepanier

Business

• Nido Design

• One Big Table

• Value Village, Kelowna

The Young Male and Female Volunteers of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Dillon Thomas Budd Youth Scholarship, sponsored by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation. The award recipients will receive $1,000 each, while the remaining finalists will receive $500 each.

For more information about the awards, visit kelowna.ca/our-community.

