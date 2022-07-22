Kelowna needs 236 acres of industrial land to meet future demand: Report

2040 Official Community Plan projects needs such as storage, distribution, and warehousing space

A report going to council Monday (July 25) says Kelowna will need a significant increase in industrial development over the next 20 years.

The 2040 Official Community Plan (OCP) projects needs such as storage, distribution, and warehousing space. An industrial/commercial study, done in 2018, forecasted approximately 323,700 square metres of new industrial space will be needed, and about 236 acres of land is required to meet that need.

Kelowna Springs Golf Course (KSGC) at 480 Penno Road was identified as a major opportunity for new industrial development in March 2020.

According to the report, at that time, the property owner approached the city to explore opportunities for either a commercial or industrial land use designation change. The course is bordered by industrial lands to the west and south, and property in the Agricultural Land Reserve to the north and east. KSGC, at 106.5 acres, is now identified by the OCP for potential industrial consideration.

The golf course is currently zoned Parks and Open Space (P3).

Any rezoning applications for the property would need to be consistent with the OCP, including the industrial designation.

