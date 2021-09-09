Kelowna neighbourhood to get first community park next year

Tallgrass Park will be the first park in Tower Ranch

The City of Kelowna’s design plans for Tallgrass Park. (City of Kelowna/Contributed)

Kelowna’s Tower Ranch neighbourhood is getting its first park next year.

Tallgrass Park is proposed to include a playground, a small plaza, terracing, site furnishings, pedestrian pathways, landscaping and irrigation.

Construction is set to begin in Spring 2022, but first, the city wants to hear from residents. Residents can see the proposed design and take part in a survey at getinvolved.kelowna.ca. The survey will be live until Sept. 19.

“The location of Tallgrass Park is currently an undeveloped parcel of land in the Tower Ranch neighbourhood,” said Amy Nyhof, the city’s landscape design technician.

“We are excited to bring this new amenity to the neighbourhood and look forward to hearing what they want.”

The city will review public feedback before the design is finalized. The finalized designs will be released to the public before construction begins.

