Kelowna nixes carriage home red tape

Changes impact around 5,655 properties city-wide

Some City of Kelowna homeowners looking to build carriage homes on their property will no longer need the approval of city council to do so.

To encourage more housing options in the city’s downtown core, council voted Monday to remove some regulations for carriage homes.

A bylaw amendment allows properties within the city’s urban core zoned for large lot housing (RU1) and medium lot housing (RU2) with existing sewer hookups to bypass the previously required zoning changes. The changes impact around 5,655 properties city-wide.

Requested variances would still need to come to council for consideration.

Outside of the urban core and for properties without sewer hookups, the usual process will still apply.

Since 2002, the city has approved an average of 25 carriage homes each year.

